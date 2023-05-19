Castor Man Killed in Bossier Parish Crash

On May 19, 2023, just after 6:00 a.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash on U.S. Hwy 71 just south of LA Hwy 527. This crash claimed the life of 21-year-old Luke Partain.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Partain, was traveling north on U.S. Hwy 71. At the same time, a large hardwood tree uprooted from the ground and fell across both travel lanes of the roadway. Subsequently, the Silverado impacted the tree.

Partain, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office. Although impairment is not suspected, routine toxicology samples were collected and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries in crashes.

In 2023, Troop G has investigated 12 fatal crashes, resulting in 12 deaths.