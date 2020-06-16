Catherine Gaile Jones Wilson, daughter of the late George L. and Lewis Elizabeth Jones, was born October 11, 1942 and passed May 29, 2020. Catherine worked as the chief phone operator for Barksdale Air Force Base, and as a caregiver for many people. She enjoyed reading sewing, crocheting, and flowers.



Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry W.T. Wilson; daughter, Lisa Marie Wilson Boulevare; and infant son, David Wilson. She is survived by son, Jerry Thomas Wilson; four grandchildren, Zachary Foster, Benjamin Bouleware, Samuel Wilson, and Jacob Wilson; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barbara Jones Dunbar and Josie Jones Laurant; and a dear friend Selma Cooley.



Family would like to thank The Carpenter House for their compassionate care of Catherine. A Celebration of Catherine’s Life will be held at a later date.

