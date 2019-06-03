Catherine L. Clary

Bossier City, LA – Services to celebrate the life of Mrs. Catherine L. Clary, 100, will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park.

Mrs. Clary was born on June 3, 1918, in St. Paul, MN during WWI. While still a small child, her father died leaving her to be raised by her mother alone. This life, with its’ hardships, made Catherine the strong and amazing woman she would later become.

Catherine married her husband, Captain Galloway Clary, three months after meeting him on a “Blind Date”. Their life together spanned 61 years and included the U.S. Air Force, which took them to many different locations including post war Germany, Nebraska, Hawaii, and finally, Louisiana.

Later in life, Catherine enjoyed going to the horse races with her husband, playing bingo, and bowling until she was in her 90’s.

She was a true “pistol”. When Catherine celebrated her 100th birthday at one of the local Mexican restaurants, she did so as she did with most everything, fully and completely; eating the entire order and finishing off with a hot fudge sundae!

Mrs. Clary was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Col. Galloway Clary; her parents, William and Catherine Moravec; and grandson, Cameron Jensen. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Robert Michael Clary, Dr. Diane Clary Jensen and husband William Erben Gross, and Susan Clary Hovingh and husband Robert; grandchildren, Shannon Rupert and Nicholas Jensen and wife Paige; and great-grandchildren, Chance Rupert and Carson Jensen.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Colonial Oaks Nursing Home for all of their care and compassion.

