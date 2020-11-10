Cavender’s Veteran’s Day Campaign honoring the Lone Survivor Foundation

Cavender’s western wear is proud to announce its second annual partnership with Lone Survivor Foundation in support of its mission to provide no-cost programs that help veterans and their families recover from the invisible wounds of war. Lone Survivor Foundation (LSF) is a non-profit organization that provides in-person and virtual programs. Using

therapeutic tools, they help combat veterans and their families recover from PTSD, mild Traumatic Brain

Injury, and chronic pain.



The donation from this promotion directly supports LSF’s life-changing programs that provide relief from

combat trauma symptoms, direction on tools and resources for continued healing, and hope for a strong

future for veterans and their families.



“We are proud to team up with Cavender’s again this year for this Veterans Day campaign,” states Lone

Survivor Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer, Tom Fordyce. “Together, we are helping to create a brighter

future for our service men and women and their families.”



Driven by their core values of Family, Authenticity, Quality and Hard Work, Cavender’s is dedicated to giving

back to our veterans. Cavender’s has pledged a minimum donation of $20,000 to LSF. When customers

purchase items from Cavender’s and Cavender’s.com on Wednesday, November 11th, 2% of the purchase

price will be donated to the Lone Survivor Foundation, up to a total of $35,000.



About Cavender’s:



Cavender’s is a family owned and operated western wear retailer based in Texas with 86 stores

located across 12 states. Founded by James R. and Pat Cavender in 1965 in Pittsburg, Texas,

Cavender’s remains a family operation, with sons Joe, Mike and Clay Cavender involved

in the day-to-day operations. The family lives the western lifestyle, operating three working ranches

in Texas with registered Brangus and Charolais cattle. To find store locations or to shop online,

visit cavenders.com.

About Lone Survivor Foundation:

Retired Navy Seal Marcus Luttrell, author of the 2007 #1 New York Times best-selling book, Lone Survivor,

established Lone Survivor Foundation in 2010. His book tells the story of his teammate’s strength and dedication

to each other and their country during ORW, a mission to gather intelligence on Taliban leadership in

Afghanistan. Lone Survivor Foundation was created to honor the warriors of ORW that gave their lives in service to

our country and to provide military families the opportunity to step out of their daily routines and come to a

place of peace; a place where they could obtain tools for healing while being surrounded by other people who

understand them. More on the Lone Survivor Foundation is available at: lonesurvivorfoundation.org.