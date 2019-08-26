Cebram Washington, Jr.

Princeton, LA – Graveside service will be 12 noon on Monday August 26, 2019 at Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Keithville, LA. Visitation was held on Sunday August 23, 2019 at Heavenly Gates Funeral Home in Shreveport, LA.

Mr. Cebram Washington, Jr.. was born in Gloster, La. August 27, 1935 to Cebram Washington, Sr. and Emma Boone both parents preceeded him in death.

He leaves to celebrate his life; his wife Betty Washington, sister and brother in law; Wanda and Samuel Riley of Dallas, Texas. stepsons; Gerard Campbell, Reginald Campbell, Norman Frazier, Jimmie Frazier, stepdaughters; Cynthia Ware, Denise Campbell Tucker of Chicago, IL. granddaughters; Monica Frazier, and Velma Tesha Ware, Akia Campbell, grandsons; Dobs Elliott, Jonathan Campbell and a host of other grandchildren and family friends.