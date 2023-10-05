Cecil P. Harrington died on June 20, 2023, in his home in Haughton, Louisiana, at the age of 89. He was born to Melissa Abigail and Julius Paul Harrington on December 13, 1933, in the Delta Area of Mississippi.



His family moved to Webster Parish, where he grew up. In his younger years, he worked for the Forestry Service. Later, he got a job with Holicer Gas Company in Minden. He moved to Gonzales, Louisiana, and he and Viola Walsh Miller were married there. They lived in Gonzales for 38 years. He retired from La Cox Gas Company and he and Viola moved to Haughton, Louisiana to be near family.



Cecil was a hard worker. During his working years, he won many awards and certificates. During retirement, he worked around their home and kept things in good order. He and Viola loved to take short road trips.



Stray cats started coming by his house knowing he would feed them. The more cats that he fed, the more came. He loved every one of them.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Viola, brother Curtis Harrington and sister Alter McGrew.



He is survived by his sister Lottie McEachern of Minden, step children: Doris Grappe of Haughton; Gordon Barron of Minden and Chris Miller of Minden. Cecil had favorite nieces and nephews including: Barbara Miller and Elaine McFarland.



Cecil is greatly missed.

