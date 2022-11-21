Cecil R. “Buddy” Rice, Jr.





Buddy was born September 29, 1953 to Cecil Ralph Rice and Marteil Welch Rice. He stepped over to be with Jesus on November 16, 2022. He had been battling lung cancer and was winning but his weakened heart couldn’t go on.



Buddy loved God, his family, friends, fishing, hunting, camping and cooking. He was an admired and respected Regional Manager at Bank Tech South in Bossier City, working there for 30 years.



Left to cherish wonderful memories are his wife of 48 years, high school sweetheart Roxanne Lewis Rice, son Tony Christopher Rice and wife Sherry, and his precious grandchildren, Christian Kellogg, Shadow Joe Kellogg and wife Payton, and Breanna Sky Rice.



Also sisters Brenda Rice Bickham and husband Sonny of Benton, La., Tammy Barnebey Nelson of Arkansas, and brother John B. Barnebey and wife Sherri of Elysian Fields, TX. And a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.



Buddy was predeceased by his parents Cecil Ralph Rice and Marteil Rice Barnebey, stepfather Roger G. Barnebey and sister Dianne Rice Council.



A visitation is scheduled for Monday, November 21, 2022 from 5-7 pm at Hillcrest in Haughton. Buddy’s wish was for his loved ones to gather, laugh, tell stories and leave with happy memories.

