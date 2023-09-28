Celebrate the Arts at the 47th Annual Red River Revel Arts Festival

The Red River Revel Arts Festival is ready to welcome thousands of locals and visitors alike to celebrate a fusion of art, music, and food. Set against the scenic backdrop of the historic Red River, this annual 9-day festival promises an unforgettable experience for visitors of all ages.



From Saturday, September 30th to Sunday, October 8th, the Red River Revel Arts Festival will transform downtown Shreveport into a thriving hub of creativity, showcasing the incredible talents of local, regional, national, and international artists, musicians, and performers.

For the first time in more than a decade, the Red River Revel will have over 100 artists showcasing their artwork at the festival. Patrons will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in artistic expressions from various mediums including ceramics/pottery, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal, mixed media, oil/acrylics, photography, sculpture, watercolor, wood, and more.



The festival’s full musical lineup features four stages, each with their own unique blend of performances, themes, and experiences. The Chase Bank Main Stage will feature over 60 national, regional, and local music groups, and a variety of musical styles. Headliners includes nationally touring artists such as Paul Cauthen, Eric Gales, Here Come the Mummies, Sophie B. Hawkins, Hulvey, Dee-1, and a Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers with a secret roster of national, regional, and local contributing artists. The Depot Pavilion Stage will feature performances from local dance groups, in addition to receiving a major upgrade with the all-new sports bar where patrons can watch football games and film screenings. The new The Blue Cross/Blue Shield “DMZ” Stage will feature two performances from Trout Fishing in America, The Joanitones, Spinner Entertainment, and more. Interactive music experiences will include a talent show from local youngsters and a “Swifties” Fan Takeover. The Art Alley Stage returns after its debut in 2022 with evening performances by local singer songwriters from the region.



The Red River Revel Arts Festival is a place where patrons can find unique menu items such as boudin balls, meat pies, chicken and waffles, funnel cakes and more! Food stations are operated by local nonprofit organizations, booster clubs, schools, and other community groups along with for-profit vendors. From savory to sweet, Revel’s Food Row offers a wide range of cuisine that will have something to please every palate.



The Red River Revel has expanded the footprint of the festival, returning the children’s activity area to the parking lot between Sci-Port Discovery Center and The J. Bennett Johnston Waterway Regional Visitor Center, deepening the existing relationship with both community partners to offer special discounted admission, new free experiences, and special weekend events. The rebranded “Discovery Maker Zone” or “DMZ” will provide an opportunity for children to experience performing arts on The Blue Cross/Blue Shield “DMZ” Stage. In addition, the DMZ will provide an opportunity for children to explore visual arts and engage in hands-on art activities. Children can channel their inner artist at the sand art station, become an archaeologist in the mock geological dig, use their imagination in Shreve Memorial Library Land, shop for the perfect ingredients at the Brookshire’s Mini Grocery Store, and a festival favorite, get their face painted. Many of the kids’ activities are free with admission, while others may be ticketed or have a nominal fee.



The Red River Revel and Shreveport based architect and sketch artist, Mike McSwain, collaborated on the official poster design for the 47th annual edition of the festival.



The artwork features the staple landmarks of Festival Plaza in an imaginative futuristic setting, with flying cars whizzing by ultramodern towers and festival goers milling about the grounds under massive transportation structures. A limited run of posters, along with other festival souvenirs will be available during the festival at the Souvenir Tower.



The Revel Bands are returning with a new way to save time and skip the coupon line! Revel Bands can now be loaded from ANYWHERE. Simply register at RevelBands.net, enter the 14-digit code on the back of your wristband, and add your funds to skip that line for good! The Revel Band portal is now LIVE, and patrons can pick up wristbands at the following locations:

Rhino Coffee – Downtown

Robinson Film Center

Pop N Pizza

Fatty Arbuckles

Sci-Port Discovery Center



hiTech Solutions is a proud sponsor of Revel Bands! Having trouble? Support for wristbands can be contacted at RevelBands.net

The Red River Revel Arts Festival officially opens Saturday, September 30th and runs through Sunday, October 8, 2023. The festival hours will be 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Sundays, Monday through Wednesday; and 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. The new Discovery Maker Zone (DMZ) will operate from Monday-Friday from 4:00 pm 8:00 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.



Daily admission is $5.00 from 5:00 p.m. to close Monday through Friday and all-day Saturday and Sunday. Monday through Friday from 11:00 am to 5:00 p.m. admission is free of charge.



A $15.00 Reveler Pass allows guests access into the festival any day/time.



Military, Police, Firefighters, and EMS with a valid ID are free of charge any day/time of the festival. (Military must show Barksdale Air Force Base issued ID).



Children ages 12 and under are free of charge any day/time of the festival. (Children must be accompanied by an adult.)

Location: Festival Plaza, 101 Crockett Street, Shreveport, Louisiana.



Parking: Street parking is metered until 5:00 pm on weekdays. Free parking is located at the Railyard lot next to Sci-Port on Lake Street (access via Clyde Fant Parkway). Various free parking garages are available downtown which also allows easy access to the Revel+ shuttles that can bring patrons to the festival gate. Revel+ shuttles will run 11:00 am to 10:00 pm on Saturdays and 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Thursdays and Fridays. Parking map can be found at www.redriverrevel.com.



As one of the Top 100 Fine Arts Festivals in the United States, the Revel is committed to presenting the finest and most diverse collections of artworks during the nine-day festival. Links to individual artists’ portfolios, full music lineup, food menus, and DMZ activities are available to view on the Revel’s website, www.redriverrevel.com. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for up-to-date informational releases. The Red River Revel is proudly sponsored by The Alta and John Franks Foundation, Chase Bank, Eagle Distributing Shreveport, Pepsi-Cola of Shreveport, Junior League of Shreveport-Bossier, and the City of Shreveport.