Celebrate the Magic of Christmas at the Minden Festival on December 8-9, 2023

The picturesque town of Minden is set to transform into a winter wonderland as it hosts the annual Christmas in Minden festival on December 8-9, 2023. This enchanting event promises a weekend filled with festive cheer, family-friendly activities, and the joyous spirit of the holiday season.

The Christmas in Minden festival has become a beloved tradition for both locals and visitors alike. Attendees can expect a magical experience with twinkling lights, festive decorations, and a variety of activities that capture the essence of the season.

Mayor Nick Cox expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming festivities, stating, “Christmas in Minden is a special time for our community to come together and celebrate the joy of the season. This year’s festival promises to be bigger and better than ever, with something for everyone to enjoy. We invite residents and visitors to join us in creating cherished memories and spreading holiday cheer throughout Minden.”

The President of the Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce, Stephanie Barnette emphasized the economic and community benefits of the festival, stating, “The Christmas in Minden festival not only brings joy and warmth to our community, but also serves as a boost for our local businesses. We encourage everyone to shop local and support our vibrant community during this festive season.”

The executive director of Visit Webster Parish, Serena Gray, highlighted the unique attractions that will draw visitors to the festival, saying, “Minden is a hidden gem, and Christmas in Minden showcases our town’s charm and hospitality. From the festive children’s activities, special holiday menus at local eateries and dazzling light displays to the entertainment lineup, there’s something for everyone. We invite visitors from near and far to experience the magic of Minden this holiday season.”

Key Festival Highlights Include:

Lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season

Free Hayride Tours of Christmas lights

Christmas Bruch at Geaux Fresh Bistro & Bakery

Sweet treats and photos with Santa at The Courtyard

Kid crafts at the Dorcheat Museum

Festive market inside The Venue on Pearl

Christmas Parade

Live musical performances

Spectacular firework display

The Christmas in Minden festival is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Minden Main Street, the City of Minden, the Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce, the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission, the Dorcheat Museum, Webster Parish Libraries, Minden Medical Center and the dedicated support of local businesses and volunteers.