CENTERPOINT ENERGY AWARDS $25,000 GRANT TO SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY AT SHREVEPORT, LA (SUSLA)

On Thursday, January 20, 2022, CenterPoint Energy presented SUSLA’s Interim Chancellor Dr. Vladimir Appeaning with a

$25,000 check to support The Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement. The grant will be used to provide scholarships and support program services to enhance opportunities for students enrolled in the program.



In 2017, with seed money from Mr. and Mrs. Anthony Williams, the Williams Center for Undergraduate Student Achievement was established at Southern University at Shreveport in cooperation with the Southern University System’s Five-Fifths Agenda for America initiative. The project addresses the critical problem in education for young African-American males in lower-income communities who are dropping out of high school and filling the “cradle to prison” pipeline, creating a moral and economic crisis for our nation. SUSLA’s Interim Chancellor Dr. Vladimir Appeaning said, “This grant will help the Program in achieving its goals of increasing the number of black males graduating with bachelor degrees in teaching and/or STEM fields. It will also influence the national dialogue between black men and America. We are very appreciative to CenterPoint for investing in this initiative.”



“Ensuring all youth have opportunities for education and economic mobility is a moral imperative. We’re proud

to support Southern University at Shreveport in their goals to create a strong pipeline for academic success among

African American youth,” said Tony Gardner, Vice President, Louisiana/Mississippi Gas for CenterPoint Energy.



CenterPoint Energy sells and delivers natural gas to more than 4.5 million homes and businesses in eight states:

Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota (including Minneapolis), Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas

(including greater Houston area). The company is investing in modernizing natural gas infrastructure and is

committed to eliminating cast-iron pipe in all our territories. In North Louisiana, CenterPoint Energy operating

companies serve more than 130,000 customers and have more than 4,100 miles of pipe.



Grant participants include: Mr. Ted Scott, Director for the Williams Center at SUSLA and Barkley of CenterPoint

Energy along with Ms. Terrye Braiden SU System Foundation.



For more information about the Williams Center, contact Mr. Ted Scott at tscott@susla.edu