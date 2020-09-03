CenterPoint Energy Foundation commits $350,000 to Hurricane Laura relief and recovery

From Centerpoint Energy:

Houston, TX – Sept. 3, 2020 – CenterPoint Energy today announced that through its charitable foundation the company has committed $350,000 to nonprofit organizations leading Hurricane Laura relief and recovery efforts, as well as to an employee relief fund to support its impacted colleagues.



CenterPoint Energy’s $350,000 commitment will include $150,000 in contributions to the following organizations that are focused on relief and recovery efforts:



Louisiana: Lake Charles area



American Red Cross of Lake Charles – $45,000

United Way of Southwest Louisiana – $45,000

United Way of Acadiana – $10,000

The Salvation Army of Lake Charles – $10,000



Louisiana: Shreveport/Ruston area



United Way of Northeast Louisiana – $10,000

Rolling Hills Ministries – $10,000



Texas: Beaumont/Orange County



American Red Cross of Beaumont – $15,000

The Salvation Army of Beaumont – $5,000



The company’s commitment will also include up to $200,000 in matching gifts from the CenterPoint Energy Foundation to its employee relief fund. CenterPoint Energy’s employees can make donations to the fund, which will be matched by the foundation $2 for every $1, up to a total of $200,000. An independent, third-party organization will manage distribution of the funds to employees who sustained damages and losses resulting from the storm.



“The safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities impacted by Hurricane Laura remain our top priorities,” said Scott Doyle, Executive Vice President, Natural Gas. “Through the CenterPoint Energy Foundation’s contributions to local nonprofit organizations and our employee relief fund, we hope to alleviate some of the financial burden placed on those recovering from the storm’s devastation. Our thoughts are with CenterPoint Energy’s employees and customers who were directly affected by the storm.”



CenterPoint Energy continues to assess and repair damage to its natural gas facilities impacted by Hurricane Laura in Louisiana and southeast Texas. Additional company crews from Texas, Mississippi and Arkansas have been deployed to help handle emergencies and restore natural gas service. CenterPoint Energy serves approximately 200,000 customers in the south Louisiana and southeast Texas areas impacted by Hurricane Laura.



Mutual assistance crews from CenterPoint Energy’s Electric Operations in Houston and Indiana are also helping Entergy Texas restore power in the impacted area of Orange, Texas, replacing downed poles, wires and transformers, among other critical work. The company has distribution, transmission, major underground and support personnel on the ground. CenterPoint Energy also expects to provide additional assistance in and around Lake Charles, La.



The company is also partnering with relief and recovery organizations, including the American Red Cross and United Way, on virtual volunteer opportunities and food and supply drives in Houston and Shreveport.