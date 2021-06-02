CenterPoint Energy gears up for 2021 hurricane season

Hurricane season begins June 1 and CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to have an emergency plan that reflects current public health guidelines. As a part of CenterPoint Energy’s commitment to restore service as safely and quickly as possible following a severe weather event, the company has an Emergency Operations Plan (EOP). CenterPoint Energy’s employees, across all areas, are called upon to support the company­­’s EOP.

“The safety of our customers and employees is our top priority, and we are prepared to respond to extreme weather events,” said Christe Singleton, CenterPoint Energy’s Vice President of Louisiana and Mississippi Gas Operations. “This hurricane season is predicted to be very active and we encourage our customers to have plans in place now.”

CenterPoint Energy is prepared to continue to meet customers’ natural gas demands across its eight-state service territory. Operations personnel are regularly checking and adjusting natural gas pressures at delivery points and remotely monitoring pressures at hundreds of locations across the company’s system. “Our dedicated team members are prepared and ready to restore our natural gas system safely and effectively if a weather event impacts our area,” added Singleton.

No two weather events are alike, and flooding can also have a significant impact on natural gas operations. For information on natural gas safety and other resources, visit: CenterPointEnergy.com/weathersafety.