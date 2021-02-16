CenterPoint Energy urges customers to be cautious near natural gas meters

Houston, TX – Feb. 16, 2021 – CenterPoint Energy asks Louisiana homeowners and businesses to use care when clearing snow or ice near natural gas meters



Also check that outside vents for gas appliances aren’t blocked by snow or ice



As Louisiana deals with severe winter weather, CenterPoint Energy is asking its residential and business customers to keep their outdoor natural gas meters clear of snow and ice in order to prevent a leak or service interruption.



Customers should also make sure any outside vents and air intakes for gas appliances are not blocked by snow or ice, because it can cause a potentially fatal indoor build-up of carbon monoxide. Pay particular attention to side-wall vents and air intakes for furnaces, water heaters and clothes dryers to make sure they are not partially or fully blocked.



CenterPoint Energy offers these important tips to protect your natural gas meter in the winter weather and ensure safe, reliable service:



Don’t pile snow on or near your natural gas meter. Maintain a clear path to your meter to allow access in an emergency.



Use care when clearing snow on and around the meter. Carefully shovel around the meter and move snow away from it. Use a broom or brush to gently clear snow or ice from the top of the meter and piping.



Never kick or hit your gas meter or its piping with a shovel, hammer or any hard object to break away built-up snow or ice.



Remove large icicles hanging over meter assemblies and appliance vents.



If you suspect a natural gas leak, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to do the same. When safely away, report the leak by calling 911 and the CenterPoint Energy emergency hotline at 888-876-5786.

