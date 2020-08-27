CenterPoint Energy works on recovery efforts



Houston, TX (Aug. 27, 2020) – CenterPoint Energy continues to assess and repair damage to its natural gas facilities impacted overnight by Hurricane Laura. Additional company crews from Mississippi and Houston have been deployed to help handle emergencies and restore natural gas service.



“We have started damage assessment but expect there are still many areas in our service territory that we are unable to reach due to flooding and debris,” said Scott Doyle, CenterPoint Energy’s Executive Vice President, Natural Gas Distribution. “Overall, our gas system in southeast Texas and Louisiana fared well. However, we have not had the opportunity to fully assess the hardest hit areas between Lake Charles and Broussard, La. At this time, we are handling only natural gas emergencies, and will then concentrate on restoring service in areas that are not inhibited by flood waters or other obstacles. We appreciate our customers’ patience.”



CenterPoint Energy continues to monitor Hurricane Laura’s impact and prepare as the storm travels through the company’s service territories of Arkansas, Indiana and Ohio.



The company is using advanced technology like the Picarro Surveyor that is a thousand times more sensitive in detecting natural gas leaks, to survey the company’s natural gas lines in areas impacted by Hurricane Laura. This technology will help crews quickly address emergencies and assess damage.



To report natural gas emergencies call: 888-876-5786.



CenterPoint Energy offers these post-storm natural gas safety tips.

Be alert for the smell of natural gas. If you smell gas, leave the area immediately on foot and tell others to leave, too.



If you smell gas, do not turn the lights on or off, smoke, strike a match, use a cell phone or operate anything that might cause a spark, including a flashlight or a generator.



Do not attempt to turn natural gas valves on or off. Once safely away from the area, call 911 and CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786, and the company will send a trained service technician.



If your home was flooded, call a licensed plumber or gas appliance technician to inspect your appliances and natural gas piping to make sure they are in good operating condition before calling CenterPoint Energy to reconnect service. This includes outdoor natural gas appliances, such as pool heaters, gas grills and gas lights.



Before cleaning debris, digging on your property or to locate underground natural gas lines and other underground utility lines, call 811, the nationwide Call Before You Dig number.



Be aware of where your natural gas meter is located. As debris is put out for heavy trash pickup, make sure it is placed away from the meter. In many areas the meter may be located near the curb. If debris is near a gas meter, the mechanized equipment used by trash collectors could pull up the meter, damaging it and causing a potentially hazardous situation. If this happens, leave the area immediately and call CenterPoint Energy at 888-876-5786.