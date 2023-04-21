Chancellor Finalist Dates and Forum

As part of the LSUS Chancellor Search process, the final four candidates will each visit campus for a full day of meetings and conversations with stakeholder groups. Below is the list of dates for their visits.

April 25th – Russell Porter

May 1st – Gregory Ford

May 3rd – Robert Smith

May 4th – Kimberly McLeod

Each candidate will also attend a public forum to be held in the late afternoon the same day as their visit. We are encouraging the campus and broader Shreveport-Bossier community to submit questions for this forum so that we can ask each candidate the same questions taken from a list. There will not be an opportunity for “live” questions to insure parity and fairness for each candidate.

The deadline to submit questions is Monday, April 24th at noon. The details on the time and location of these forums will be published soon.

Submit your questions at www.lsus.edu/chancellor-search.