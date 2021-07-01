Chandler takes over

The Swearing In Ceremony for Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler, and the City Council Members, was held Thursday, July 1, at the Bossier Civic Center.



The majority of the event consisted of Mayor Chandler presenting his appreciation speech to the audience and the city of Bossier. He gave his reverence and admiration for his family, members of the government, and all of the supporters that he accredits with helping him claim the position.



“I want to thank the citizens of Bossier City for electing me Mayor of this great city to work with the City Council and to keep Bossier City a place that everyone wants to live and work,” said Mayor Chandler.



He offered his respect and admiration to former Bossier City mayor, Lorenz “Lo” Walker, former CAO, Pam Glorioso, and the other members of the previous Bossier City administration for the passion they showed during their years, and the courtesy that was extended to the new mayor during Walker’s passing of the city flag to him.



Mayor Chandler also gave acknowledgments to the current and future policies that he will support during his administration.



Saying that he plans to maintain and develop the infrastructure for areas of Bossier, believing that the curb appeal and first impression that the city conveys to potential residents is a key factor to its attraction; he aspires to renovate the dilapidated Jimmie Davis Bridge. This stays congruent with the current direction that the city has taken with its effort towards developing and enhancing the aspects of Bossier that make it great.



He expressed his intention to keep Bossier City’s relationship with Barksdale Air Force Base and Global Strike Command unified and strengthened. The Air Force Base has provided the city with many jobs and benefits that have created a mutual synergy between the two entities.



Chandler encapsulated the sentiment of his speech by saying, “I am excited for the future of Bossier City! What is great about being elected Mayor of Bossier City is that it is already a Great Place to Live, Work, and Raise a Family. I am ready and looking forward to working with the City Council to keep it that way.”



The ceremony ended with terrific applause and the promise of a bright and optimistic future for Bossier City.



In March, Chandler unseated four term mayor Lo Walker in the Bossier City mayoral race. Chandler received 56 percent of the vote (4,623 votes) while incumbent Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker received 44 percent of the vote (3,603 votes). Unofficial voter turnout in the mayoral race was low at 23.1 percent.

Photo Gallery below of City Council Members being sworn into office: