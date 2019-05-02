Changes coming to online news

Beginning May 3, the Bossier Press-Tribune will begin charging for certain content on its website.

The change comes as the Press-Tribune has expanded its online content and coverage, producing several online-only stories as well as producing more digital content overall.

“This was not a light decision in any way. We understand the financial constraints of many people,” said Publisher Randy Brown. “Our newspaper has been writing stories and taking photos of Bossier for more than 150 years. As we not only continue to do that, but increase our output, we hope the community will join us by subscribing and supporting our publication.”

Readers can view three free news stories per month without charge, but in-depth reading will require a $30 annual subscription or $5 per month fee.

Current print subscribers will have full access to the website at no additional charge. Annual print and online subscriptions are available for $60.

In addition, the entire printed edition of the newspaper will be available as an e-edition, perfect for viewing on tablets.

“We will have certain content that is unique to print, just like we will have content that is only available online,” Brown explained. “We realize that to be a relevant newspaper that we must have a timely variety of news, sports, and life content.”

Breaking news, public safety stories, sports scores and game briefs, and special publications will all be available to readers for free. As will other certain news and sports stories.

“We’re definitely not abandoning print. We have plans to increase our coverage with a variety of content across all the normal sections of the paper and online will be the only place to see some of it. We hope you will subscribe and enjoy the new BPT,” said Editor Sean Green.

Other changes and updates will be coming by the end of the year, with plans for a mobile app also in the works.

“I know there is a belief that all news content should be free and some people will not welcome these changes. Trust me when I say that I understand your point of view, but we are a professional news gathering organization that produces a quality product and that effort requires an investment from its audience,” Brown concluded. “We value everyone that has done business with us in the past and has stuck with us through our evolution. It is our aim to chronicle the history of this community for many generations to come.”

To subscribe to the Bossier Press-Tribune by credit card or Paypal, please visit www.bossierpress.com’subscribe.