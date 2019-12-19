Changes could be coming to utilities, mailboxes for Bossier Parish residents

Changes could be coming to the location of utilities and types of mailboxes used by Bossier Parish residents next year.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury heard a report at Wednesday’s meeting from the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee. One of the issues that was discussed was AEP utility placement in sub divisions.

“They have concerns with utilities being in back yards in subdivisions. We have a plan to try to change it to put the utilities in the front yard. They were saying that the easements between the houses is too narrow. They are having a problem getting trucks and equipment back there to work. They think that if they moved all of the utilities to the front yard” said Dist. 1 Police Juror Bob Brotherton.

Another issue that was discussed was brick mailboxes in the parish and where they are located.

“It is a safety issue if you talk about brick mailboxes, especially if they are not put in right spot with the number of inches off the pavement and so forth. Especially when a car hits it at different rates of speed,” Brotherton said.

He added that many solutions are being considered, including requiring breakaway mailboxes.

“As of right now, we are going to do a little bit more research and think about it before we make a decision,” said Brotherton.

Jurors also were informed about the location of baseball fields near residential areas.

The jury discussed baseball fields being built inside a residential area within the 5-mile jurisdiction of the Benton Parish and Bossier City.

“We will call for a public meeting and make a ruling after that,” said Brotherton.

Police Jury President Doug Rimmer (far left) and Parish Administrator Bill Altimus (far right) with jurors Norman Craig, Rick Avery, Jimmy Cochran, and Wanda Bennett. (courtesy photo)

Wednesday’s meeting was also the last official Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting held this year.

As a touching tribute and show of appreciation of their time spent on the police jury, a presentation of plaques was given to four outgoing police jurors.

“It’s a bit of sadness that we have to bid farewell to four of our esteemed colleges at this time. We want to recognize the contributions of service to this parish and to this body,” said Bossier Parish Police Jury President Doug Rimmer.

The four outgoing police jurors were District 3 Police Juror Wanda Bennett, District 6 Police Juror Rick Avery, District 4 Police Juror Norman Craig, and District 9 Police Juror Freddy Shewmake.