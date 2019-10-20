Charles Bullard

Bossier City, LA – Charles “Chuck” Robert Bullard, 72, of Bossier City, passed away on October 16, 2019 in Shreveport.

Chuck was born in Mansfield, Louisiana to Mildred and Cordell Bullard on January 21, 1947. He went to school at Bossier High and married Minnie Sawyer on July 13, 1967. Chuck was an awarded veteran of the United States Coast Guard. He worked for Bellsouth for 30 years and was involved in Bellsouth Pioneers who built many ramps for the disabled.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Mildred and Cordell Bullard Chuck is survived by wife Minnie Bullard; Daughters, Mary Kathryn and husband Jimmie Daspit; Jennifer and Mike Hennigan; granddaughters Hailey and Abbigail Hennigan; Sister Mary and husband John Macintyre.

The family of Chuck wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all staff and doctors at the SICU at Willis Knighton North.