Charles Edgar Tyson, born June 5, 1930, in Gibsland, LA., passed away peacefully on September 23, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Pearl Tyson, brother, Claude Tyson, and his beloved wife of 63 years, Mary Holt Tyson. He is survived by his sons, Kenny and wife Sharon, Keith and wife Margueritte; grandchildren, Kristi Tyson Reeves and husband Joe, Justin Tyson and fiancée Ashley, Derick Tyson and wife Shelby, Jamie Stewart and wife Lindsey, Rachel Gallón and husband Kenny, Tiffani Tyson; great-grandchildren, Jackson Reeves, Landry, Kinsley and Holt Tyson, Gracie, Sydney and Sadie Stewart, Liliana and Gabryell Gallón, McKinlee Norman.



Charles served his country in the US Army during the Korean War and upon returning home, married the love of his life and began a distinguished 20-year career in law enforcement, beginning at the Bossier City Police Department and then moving to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Department. After retiring from the Sheriff’s Department, Charles continued serving his community on the Sheriff’s Posse. Charles and Mary were devoted members of First Baptist Bossier, where he served in the Television and Media Ministry. He was a standing member of the Martin-McClanahan No. 384 Grand Masonic Lodge and was also a member of the Louisiana Peace Officers Association.



Charles enjoyed barbecuing, boiling crawfish and cooking Sunday dinners for the entire family. He was an avid fisherman, who never revealed his sweet spots to anyone but Mary. He loved to play his guitar and sing for others, and never missed an opportunity to share his stories about playing at the Louisiana Hayride. He spent his later years playing bean bag baseball with his friends from the Bloom at Bossier.



The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff of the Heart of Hospice and all of the wonderful staff at the Bloom of Bossier, who took exceptional care of both Charles and Mary, as well as the residents who went above and beyond to show their love and friendship.



A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 located at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service will be Dr. Randy Harper. Burial will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery.



Honoring Charles as pallbearers will be Ryan Heughan, Joe Reeves, Jamie Stewart, Derick Tyson and Justin Tyson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Kenny Gallón, Gabryell Gallón, Jackson Reeves and Holt Tyson.