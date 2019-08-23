Charles Hyatt Hammock, Sr.

Elm Grove, LA – Funeral services for Charles Hyatt Hammock, Sr. were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Interment followed at Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Rd., Bossier City, LA 71111. Visitation was held from from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City, LA.

Charles was born November 3, 1946 in Monticello, AR and passed August 18, 2019 in Bossier City, LA. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lona Hammock; daughter, Kerry D. Morris; parents, Ernest Franklin Hammock and Icie Miles Hammock and 11 brothers and sisters.

Charles is survived by his sons, Charles Hammock, Jr. and wife, Ginny and Matthew Hammock; stepson, James Tucker and Dawn Edwards; stepdaughters, Ramona Hanson and husband, Ray and Renee Snider; brother, Al Hammock and wife, Betty; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Honoring Charles as pallbearers were, David Hammock, A.J. Jordan, T.J. Kelly, Mark Reeves, Dwain Snider and James Tucker.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Richard and Priscilla Johnson for years of friendship and for taking care of Charles and Lona.

The family suggest memorials may be made to, St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.