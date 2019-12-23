Charles Ray “Chuck” Postel

Bossier City, LA – Charles Ray “Chuck” Postel of Bossier City passed away on December 7, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at Eastwood Baptist Church in Haughton on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m.

Chuck was born in Wyoming Township, Wisconsin on August 1, 1935. He graduated from New London High School and served twenty years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1975. He was a special education bus driver/aide for Bossier Parish Schools for the next twenty years. Throughout the years he was also a small businessman with several interests.

Chuck loved football and fishing. His greatest joy was making others laugh with his catalog of jokes. He touched everyone near him with his kindness, generosity, and good humor.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Velma Wilcoxson Postel and parents Carl and Lillian Postel.

Chuck is survived by his daughter, Laura Place (Joel), son Doug (Nicole), grandchildren Michaela, James, Chandler, and Graham, friend Miki Royer, and a host of extended family members.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Bridge Community Church – Peru Missions (500 W Georgia Ave, Ruston, LA 71270) or Church at the Crossing (128 Elm St, Aledo, TX 76008).