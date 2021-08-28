



Charles San Angelo, Sr.



A graveside service for Charles San Angelo, Sr., 77, was held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Hill Crest Memorial Park, 601 Highway 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana. Officiating was Pastor Tommy Patton. A visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana.



Charles was born August 27, 1943 in Shreveport, Louisiana to Carlos San Angelo and Lena Maniscalco and passed away August 16, 2021 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



Charles was a family man, he enjoyed having family gatherings and serving his community. He owned and managed a local food store and loved serving crawfish, fish and barbeque. Charles always looked forward to opening day of dove season so he could hunt with his family.



He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Tony San Angelo, Sonny San Angelo, Sam San Angelo, Joe San Angelo and sister, Marie San Angelo. He is survived by his wife, Cece San Angelo; sons, Chuck San Angelo and wife, Jennifer, Lee San Angelo and Ronnie Hickman; daughter, Sheri Herren and husband James; brother, James San Angelo; grandchildren, Ella San Angelo, Noelle San Angelo, Faith San Angelo, Bailey Culverhouse, Austin Herren and a host of nieces and nephews.



Honoring Charles as pallbearers were Joel Charchio, Britt Culverhouse, Randy Adams, JE Viola, Anthony San Angelo and James Herring. Serving as honorary pallbearers were James San Angelo, Bob English, Ronald Hickman, Jim Viola and Donald Ray Digilormo.



The family would like to give a special thanks to Jacki Martin at Nightingale Hospice.