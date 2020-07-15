Charline McGill

Bossier City, LA – Charline McGill of Bossier City, passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at 93. She was born in Mira, LA. on May 25, 1927. She graduated from Ida High School in Ida, LA. in 1944. She married Benjamin F. McGill Jr. (Tootie) on August 11, 1950. Charline was self-employed in her younger years and was later the night manager at Holiday Lanes bowling alley for 20 years. She was a member of the American Legion and Woman’s International Bowling Congress. (WIBC).



She was passionate about fishing, bowling, family time, and loving her grandchildren. Charline traveled many states competing in national bowling championships until she was 83 years old. She loved fishing so much she would fish from sun up to sun down until she was 85 years old.



She was preceded in death by her husband B.F. McGill Jr. (Tootie), her parents Carl and Tressie Maddox, sisters Mamie Hatfield and husband Jack, Betty Jo Lummus and husband Sammuel, Patsy Thompson and husband Henry Grady, brother-in-law V. Monty Currie, great-granddaughter Jessica Danielle Lynn.



She is survived by her children Tommie Anderson, Randy McGill, Sherry Cox and her husband Kenny. Grandchildren Benny Lynn, Jerry Craig, Bobby Lynn and wife Tammie, Ronny Lynn and wife Isabella, Tonia Mann and husband Billy, Mandy Gilmore, Tori Cox, Amy Boyter, 11 great-grandchildren, 6 great great-grandchildren and sister Martha Currie.



The visitation will take place at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home in Haughton, LA. on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Service will be held Thursday July 16, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A family committal will follow in the Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Pallbearers will be Benny Lynn, Bobby Lynn, Ronny Lynn, Casey Lynn, Chris Burns and Tyree McCauley. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Cox, Michael Netherland, Blake Flores, Robert Craig, Billy Mann and Joe Miller.



The family would like to express a special debt of gratitude to Bobby and Tammie Lynn for opening their home to Charline and taking such great care of her so that she could be loved and surrounded by her family and friends.

