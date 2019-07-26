Charlotte Ann Gililland

Louisville, KY – Born December 15, 1946 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Charlotte Ann Glasscock- Gililland passed away peacefully in the morning of July 22, 2019, in Louisville, Kentucky. Services will be held at Hill Crest Funeral Home in Haughton, Louisiana, on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00am. Services will follow at 11:30am.

Ann, as she was known to friends, was a 1965 graduate of Bossier High School in Bossier City, Louisiana. In 1967 she married her husband of 52 years, Michael L. Gililland. Together they traveled extensively, raised a family of two children, eventually retiring in Oxford, Mississippi and later in Louisville, Kentucky. A loving wife, mother, grandmother,daughter, aunt, cousin, sister, and friend, she will be remembered for her generosity, her kind heart, her warm smile, and her loving nature.

Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Evans Shirley, her step-father Lee Edward Shirley, and her brothers Charles Douglas Glasscock, John Larry Glasscock, and Michael Lee Shirley. She is survived by her husband, Michael L. Gililland of Louisville, KY, her daughter Dr. Carol Lynn Gililland- Sells of Louisville, KY, her son Dr. Robert Todd Gililland of Oxford, MS, four grandchildren, John Michael Gililland, Joshua Alan Gililland and Hayden Claire Gililland, all of Oxford, MS, and Luke Davis Sells of Louisville, KY, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and loving friends.

