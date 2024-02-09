Sunday, February 11, 2024

Chasing Aces Golf entertainment complex breaks ground in Bossier City

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

State and city officials, along with company representatives and local economic developers
broke ground Friday, Feb. 9 on the new Chasing Aces Golf entertainment complex near Bossier
City’s riverfront.

The planned $25 million development spanning 27 acres will be home to an interactive, multi-
level driving range with 30 bays, similar to the popular Top Golf franchise, but with more
amenities and dining options.

Chasing Aces plans to incorporate a nine-hole smart course and an 18-hole putting course.
There will be multiple restaurant options, a training center and pro shop.

The development, with a planned opening in 2025, will create 120 full and part-time jobs once
opened and another 200 construction jobs over 14 months.

“This development will provide another attraction for visitors to the Shreveport-Bossier area.
With tourism being one of the state’s top industries, I commend Northwest Louisiana for its
investment in this new attraction which will bring another family-friendly entertainment facility
and also help grow the game of golf in Louisiana,” said Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser.

“Chasing Aces is a unique blend of sports, entertainment, tourism and technology,” said John
Dudley, Chasing Aces CEO and founder. “This will set us apart from other golf entertainment
complexes across the country.”

BRF’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator Program, which assists technology startups with
conceptualizing, pitching and launching their businesses and ideas in North Louisiana, provided
startup services to Chasing Aces.

“We have been encouraged to see support and excitement grow for this one-of-a-kind tourism
attraction that will draw customers from Shreveport, Bossier, Texarkana and out-of-state visitors
to our region,” said John F. George Jr., BRF President and CEO. “Our EAP team led by Dave
Smith has worked with John Dudley of Chasing Aces from the idea stage to shovels in the
ground today. John and his team have accomplished a major feat, and we congratulate them on
their success.”

