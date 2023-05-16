CHECK OUT LITTER CLEANUP SUPPLIES AT 79 PULIC LIBRARIES IN 31 LOUISIANA PARISHES

Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), with support from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and the State Library of Louisiana, introduces the Get Down and Clean Up program at 79 public libraries in 31 parishes. Library cardholders can now visit participating libraries to check out and return litter clean up supplies, including litter grabbers, safety vests, and trash bags.

The Get Down and Clean Up program provides citizens an outlet for accessing supplies to improve their communities. People of all ages can participate in this program, but adult supervision (age 18+) is required. With their supplies, participants will be given instructions with a QR code leading to an online reporting form for tracking hours, trash bags collected, and other pertinent statistics.

“This program provides the perfect opportunity for students to get service hours for school,” said Susan Russell, KLB Executive Director. “It’s also a great hands-on way for families, small homeschool groups, youth groups, and scouts to care for their neighborhood. We encourage you to have fun with it. Play some music and dance your way to a cleaner Louisiana!”

“We are excited to see this program implemented to further engage Louisiana’s citizens in cleaning up our Sportsman’s Paradise,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “We must take pride in our communities, and all do our part to make Louisiana a clean and beautiful place to live.”

The launch of this program follows Love the Boot Week, Louisiana’s largest litter cleanup and beautification event organized by KLB. During Love the Boot Week from April 17-23, 12,777 citizens removed 313 tons of litter.