CHESTER KENNETH THURMAN, SR.

(Sept. 27, 1933 – June 21, 2019)

Chester Kenneth Thurman, Sr. passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 85.

He was the beloved husband of Lillian Lorraine “Lorry” Elliott Thurman for over 63 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester Curtis Thurman and Mary Iva McClenahan Thurman loving father to Chester Kenneth Thurman, Jr. (Dandree) Curtis Paul Thurman (Kimberly), Beth Marie Bresser, and Craig Allen Thurman (Becky). Proud grandfather to Joshua Thurman, Hunter Thurman, Casey Thurman, Shelby Mendoza, Kyle Mendoza, Kenna Bresser, Megan Bresser, Brandi Thurman Guice, Zachary Thurman, Michael Johnson, and Brett Johnson.

Very proud great-grandfather to Annalea Guice, Jared Guice and Gwenyth Thurman.

Mr. Thurman served as a Major in the Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He loved to fish, hunt, do woodwork and spend time with his family.

He graduated from Cal Tech H.S. and earned his Masters in Business from the University of NH.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at Hill Crest on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10:00 AM with visitation on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 beginning at 5:00 PM.