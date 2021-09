Chevron Commits $3 Million and More Than 115,000 Gallons of Fuel to Support Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery Efforts

Recently, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) committed $3 million to support relief and recovery efforts underway in communities affected by Hurricane Ida. To add to these efforts, the company has also donated over 115,000 gallons of fuel to first responders, healthcare workers and citizens across Southeast Louisiana.

“As a major employer and longtime partner in several Gulf Coast communities, Chevron is fully committed to helping the region recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ida,” said Brad Middleton, Vice President of Chevron North America Exploration and Production Company’s Gulf of Mexico Business Unit, which is headquartered in Covington, La. “We understand that these resources are vital to support the response and recovery of our communities. There is significant recovery work to be done, and Chevron stands by our fellow Louisiana residents through this difficult time.”

The American Red Cross, Catholic Charities and Team Rubicon will each receive a $500,000 donation to support immediate relief efforts throughout the impacted region, including Jefferson, Lafourche, Terrebonne, St. Charles, Orleans, Plaquemines and St. Tammany parishes. The remaining $1.5 million will be distributed to other local organizations focused on disaster relief. These include the Bayou Community Foundation, the Northshore Community Foundation, the Greater New Orleans Foundation, the US Coast Guard Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, the Northshore Food Bank, the Bless Your Heart Foundation and The Bayou Civic Club. Chevron has also donated approximately 25 generators to help get small businesses back online in Terrebonne Parish.

In addition, the company is matching hurricane relief donations made by employees and retirees, as well as providing financial contributions to organizations where employees volunteer.

“Thanks to Chevron’s generous support, the Red Cross, alongside our partners, is able to shelter and support thousands of families impacted by Hurricane Ida,” said Don Herring, chief development officer at the American Red Cross. “We are proud to count on partners like Chevron as we work together to provide much-needed comfort and care to help people in need.”

“For decades, Catholic Charities has responded to the needs of the community after natural disasters,” said Sister Marjorie Hebert, president and CEO of Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of New Orleans. “As we prepare to respond to short- and long-term needs in the community, we are so grateful for Chevron’s commitment to Louisiana and that they have entrusted us with the funding to be able to help people after Hurricane Ida.”

“Chevron’s support of Team Rubicon is truly an incredible investment in Louisiana’s recovery, especially as we begin to understand the extent of the damage left by Hurricane Ida,” says Art delaCruz, chief executive officer of Team Rubicon. “This partnership will allow our Grey shirt volunteers to make an even greater impact as we assist communities in recovering after the storm.”

Chevron has been producing and delivering energy in Louisiana and the Gulf of Mexico for almost 85 years. Its Gulf Coast-based workforce supports offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico, Chevron Pipeline Company in Port Fourchon and the Chevron Oronite Company’s Oak Point plant. The company also operates the Chevron Pascagoula Refinery in Mississippi, and with its marketers, Americas Fuels and Lubricants has Chevron-branded retail stations across the Gulf Coast region.