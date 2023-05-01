Chick-fil-A Announces New Shreveport Restaurant, Opening May 4

A new Chick-fil-A® restaurant will begin serving the Shreveport community on Thursday, May 4. Chick-fil-A, Inc. has selected Greg Petersen as the independent franchised Owner/Operator of Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road.

Located at 9122 Mansfield Road, Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road is a drive-thru location that will be open for drive-thru, outdoor seating or carry out from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Guests of Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road can place an order for pickup or delivery on the Chick-fil-A® App or online. When joining the Chick-fil-A One® tiered membership program, Chick-fil-A One members receive points on every qualifying purchase, which can be used to redeem available rewards. Visit chick-fil-a.com/delivery to view delivery options in your area.

The Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road restaurant joins two other Chick-fil-A restaurants serving the wider Shreveport market.

Locally Owned and Operated

As full-time, hands-on leaders in their restaurants and communities, Chick-fil-A Owner/Operators proudly reside in the communities in which they serve.

In Shreveport, Petersen will be responsible for all day-to-day activities of the business, including employing approximately 120 full- and part-time Team Members, serving guests and cultivating relationships with local organizations and businesses.

Petersen’s career began at Chick-fil-A Lake Woodlands Drive in Houston during high school, where he worked alongside his older brother. As a Team Member, he was the recipient of a Chick-fil-A scholarship which supported his studies at Brigham Young University in Manufacturing Engineering. After jumping into the tech startup world after college, Petersen decided to return to Chick-fil-A, where he honed his leadership skills through Chick-fil-A’s Leadership Development Program and as a general manager. Petersen has nearly 10 years of experience with Chick-fil-A, but this is his first time stepping into an Operator role.

Petersen and his wife, Ashley, moved to Shreveport in February and have a 6-month-old son named Jaxen. Outside of work, Petersen enjoys golfing, fishing, hiking and spending time outdoors.

“My vision for Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road is to bring joy to our guests through fresh and nourishing food,” Petersen said. “I am very excited to make an impact on the lives of my Team Members and guests and serve the Shreveport community.”

Caring for the Shreveport Community

In celebration of the opening, Chick-fil-A, Inc. will donate $25,000 to Feeding America in honor of the new restaurant. These funds will be distributed to partners in the greater Shreveport area to aid in the fight against hunger.

In addition, Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road is recognizing 100 local heroes making an impact in the Shreveport area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

Petersen’s restaurant will plan to participate in Chick-fil-A Shared Table®, an initiative that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to local soup kitchens, shelters, food banks and nonprofits in need. To date, more than 18 million meals have been served nationwide from Chick-fil-A Shared Table donations.

Team Member Investment

Chick-fil-A Operators are committed to hiring, developing and retaining top talent and providing a positive work environment for people of all ages and backgrounds. Team Members have opportunities for flexible work hours and leadership growth, competitive pay and benefits, hands-on training and mentoring and the chance to apply for scholarships to support their continuing education.

For the latest news and updates on Chick-fil-A Mansfield Road, visit the local restaurant’s Facebook page and follow along on Instagram. For more information about Chick-fil-A and stories about the Brand’s food, people and customers across the country, visit chick-fil-a.com.

