Chief Haugen of the Bossier City Police Dept. Proudly Announces Promotions

Bossier City Police Chief Daniel Haugen is proud to announce the promotions of Corporals, Matt Childs, Kelly Jones and Brent Tyson. All three will be promoted to the position of Sergeant. Chief Haugen said “It with great pride that I not only promote these three members, but I also recognize their leadership to this department and their daily commitment to the safety of the citizens of Bossier City. They have worked hard and are most deserving of this recognition.” Mayor Chandler offered his congratulations and said, “Rewarding our law enforcement members is how we prioritize the importance of public safety as we work each day for a “Better Bossier City.”