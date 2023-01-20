Child ID Kits Distributed throughout Bossier Parish

In the coming days, Child ID Kits from the National Child Identification Program will be
sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish. Sheriff
Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools
and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office to distribute these kits so parents will
have vital information to provide to law enforcement in the event of an emergency
involving their child. The kits provide a simple way for parents to collect and store their
child’s fingerprints and a DNA sample. Once received, the kits are to be stored at home by
parents in a secure place. The program is completely voluntary and free of charge.
“The safety of children in Bossier Parish is paramount, these ID kits are another way that
the Bossier Sheriff’ Office can help keep them safe and give parents peace of mind”, said
Sheriff Whittington.