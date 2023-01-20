Child ID Kits Distributed throughout Bossier Parish

In the coming days, Child ID Kits from the National Child Identification Program will be

sent home from school with all elementary age students across Bossier Parish. Sheriff

Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office partnered with Bossier Parish Schools

and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office to distribute these kits so parents will

have vital information to provide to law enforcement in the event of an emergency

involving their child. The kits provide a simple way for parents to collect and store their

child’s fingerprints and a DNA sample. Once received, the kits are to be stored at home by

parents in a secure place. The program is completely voluntary and free of charge.



“The safety of children in Bossier Parish is paramount, these ID kits are another way that

the Bossier Sheriff’ Office can help keep them safe and give parents peace of mind”, said

Sheriff Whittington.