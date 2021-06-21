Child Killed in Webster Parish UTV Crash

On June 20, 2021, just after 3:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a single-vehicle fatality crash involving an UTV (utility terrain vehicle). The crash claimed the life of 11-year-old Morris Naron, of Plain Dealing.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2011 Polaris UTV, driven by a 14-year-old female, was traveling northbound on Grant Circle. As she made a left turn onto Bistineau Terrace Road, she lost control of the vehicle, which caused it to overturn. Naron, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected during the crash. As a result, he suffered fatal injuries.

The juvenile driver was treated for minor injuries, at a local hospital. The crash remains under investigation.

Troopers would like to stress the importance of utilizing proper safety equipment such as approved helmets and seat belts when operating any off-road vehicle. Additionally, it is dangerous and illegal to operate off-road vehicles (i.e. three-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other all-terrain vehicles) on any public roadway in this state.

In 2021, Troop G has investigated 13 fatal crashes, resulting in 14 deaths.