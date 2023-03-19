Child Safety Seat Check Event in Bossier City

On Monday, March 20, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop G and the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force will provide free child seat checks from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The event will take place at Louisiana State Police Troop G, which is located at 5300 Industrial Drive Ext.

Child safety seat inspections will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety seat technicians who will assist with proper installation.

Child safety seats and booster seats, when used properly, save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt – every trip, every time.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.” Appointments can be made by calling (318) 741-7411. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.