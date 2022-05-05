Child Safety Seat Check Event in Bossier City

Bossier City – As part of a child passenger safety technician course, there will be a child passenger safety seat check event on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will take place at Airline High School, 2801 Airline Drive, Bossier City. No appointment is necessary and it is always free. The event will take place regardless of weather conditions.

It is a proven fact that car seats and booster seats save lives. These devices offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. However, approximately 3 out of 4 child seats are not used correctly. This misuse rate can be attributed to the great variety of child seats available, the great range of children’s weights and heights, and the vast array of vehicles in today’s market. These misuses span all races, educational levels, and socioeconomic status.

During the past 30 years, over 11,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important that caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt anytime they are traveling in a vehicle.

Every Louisiana State Police Troop is recognized by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a child safety seat “Inspection Station.” Troop G Troopers/technicians are available seven days a week to inspect car seats. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 741-7411. Please take advantage of these free services to ensure the safety of your child.