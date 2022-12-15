Child Seat Check Event in Shreveport Saturday

The Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and Troopers with Troop G will be conducting a child safety seat check-up event Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Rice & Kendig Injury Attorneys in Shreveport, LA. The address is 1030 King Highway. The event will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. As always, this is free of charge, and no appointment is necessary. Stop by and see us, and make sure your car seat is properly installed before traveling this holiday season.

Child safety seats and booster seats, when used properly, save lives. They offer the best protection for children in the event of a crash. During the past 30 years, nearly 9,000 lives have been saved by the use of child restraints, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). It is important caregivers ensure children are properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat, booster seat, or seat belt – every trip, every time.