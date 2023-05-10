CHILDREN’S AUTHOR STARLA ROSS VISITS SHREVE MEMORIAL LIBRARY MAY 16

Local children’s author, Starla Ross, returns to Shreve Memorial Library to share her recently published children’s book, Don’t Forget My Name. Ross will visit the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch on Tuesday, May 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. to discuss her book. The event is free and open to the public.

Don’t Forget My Name is an enduring love story between a granddaughter and grandmother. The grandmother, who suffers from dementia, forgets many things, but there is one special thing she never forgets. The book, which is dedicated to Ross’s grandmothers who both suffered from dementia, helps children understand the complexities of Alzheimer’s and dementia and also helps adult caregivers find comfort and healing.

During the author visit, Ross will share the story, Don’t Forget My Name, through interactive “in-character” readings of the book as well as engaging games and activities. A question and answer segment on dementia will also be included, and attendees will be able to take photographs with and receive autographs from Ross.

The author visit will take place at the Cedar Grove-Line Avenue Branch, located at 8303 Line Avenue. The event is free and open to the public. For more information on this and other Shreve Memorial Library programs, please visit www.shreve-lib.org.

