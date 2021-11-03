Chimp Haven launches first, exclusive access photography experience

Chimp Haven, the world’s largest chimpanzee sanctuary, will for the first time welcome a small group of serious photographers for the rare opportunity to photograph the chimpanzees in their beautiful, forested habitats and open-air corrals on the scenic 200-acre campus.

The Chimp Life Photography Experience will be offered at the Keithville, La., sanctuary, near Shreveport from 1 to 4 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 3 and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CT Saturday, Dec. 4. The cost for each session is $300. A discount is available to anyone who signs up for both sessions.

“This is a fantastic, insider opportunity for professional and serious amateur photographers to experience the chimpanzees living ‘the Chimp Life’ in their beautiful sanctuary habitats,” said Chimp Haven photographer Karalee Scouten. “I’m thrilled to be able to share my bird’s eye view of these majestic, but playful primates with other wildlife photographers,” she said.

Scouten, who has been photographing the chimpanzees at Chimp Haven for more than three years, will share tips and tricks of the trade for capturing amazing images of these stunning animals.

Registration for each three-hour session is capped at six attendees to ensure the best photography experience. Photographers must bring their own equipment. In case of inclement weather, sessions will be rescheduled for the following day. Register by visiting chimphaven.org/visit/photography-experience/.

Chimp Haven is a private, nonprofit refuge on 200 acres of forested land in Northwest Louisiana, and home to more than 330 chimps retired from biomedical research. The organization is currently working to complete a crucial sanctuary expansion campaign, which will allow it to welcome more chimpanzees to retirement at Chimp Haven. For information, visit chimphaven.org/expansion/ . To take a virtual tour, visit chimphaven.org/visit/digital-tour/ .

