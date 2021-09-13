Chris Hilborn





Chris Hilborn, age 48, of Bossier City, LA formerly of Malvern passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 20, 1973, in Peoria, IL, the son of Richard Lee Hilborn and Lillie Pennington Hilborn.



Chris graduated from Magnet Cove High School in 1991. He served in the United States Air Force. He had formerly worked for the HSC Sheriff’s Department and Saline County Sheriff’s Department, during this time he served on the Drug Task Force and SWAT team. Chris also worked for the Siloam Springs Drug Task Force and worked for 8 weeks with Hurricane Katrina recovery.



Chris currently owned C&S Fencing and Phoenix Power washing company in Bossier City. He enjoyed deer hunting, fishing and being outdoors. He was a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Lee Hilborn and grandmother, Zona Pennington.



Survivors, mother, Lillie Hilborn of Malvern; fiancé, Summer Chisum of Bossier City; sons, Tyler Hilborn, Cody Hilborn and Hunter Hilborn all of Malvern; brother, Lee Hilborn (Taunia) of Malvern; mother of his children, Angela Hilborn of Malvern; niece, Hayley Voss and great nephew, Nakai Voss.



A memorial service and visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16 from 6:00-8:00pm at Regency Funeral Home. Honorary pallbearers will be law enforcement, first responders and his customers in Bossier City.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you plant a tree in Chris’ memory.



