Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store opens second location in Bossier

Wednesday July 1 marked the opening of Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store’s Barksdale Blvd location. Located at 2650 Barksdale Blvd., Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store will feature the same thrift store finds in our area as their first location at 1040 Chinaberry Dr.

“The second store is opening for three main reasons — to provide more employment opportunities for the community, to support more ministry at Christ Fit Gym, and to better serve people in the South Bossier area who may not be able to reach the North Bossier location,” says Elijah McGrew, Sales and Marketing Associate for Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store.

“We are so thankful for the doors God has opened for us with the new store and [we] are always praying and seeking to be faithful to all God wants us to do. Nothing about a free Christian gym makes sense outside of a sovereign, loving God taking care of a place He cherishes. We only wish to glorify Him as we humbly steward all He has given us,” he added.

On average Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store serves anywhere between 50-80 customers a day. Some days, many more than that.

Many different people from all walks of life donate to the Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store. Donations can be a wide variety of items and values.

“While we never know what to expect when going through donations, we are thankful for everything nonetheless. All of the profit we make from selling donated items goes to support Christ Fit Gym, a 100% free Christian Gym all for the glory of God,” said McGrew.

The mission of Christ Fit Thrift Store is to first and foremost be a ministry (supporting locals in need) and to second, to support the ministry that is Christ Fit Gym.

“We truly have some of the friendliest and Godliest staff that you will ever meet and are always more than happy to serve you however we can. Our stores have some of the best deals in the Ark-La-Tex and are two places you definitely want to check out. The Chinaberry location is truly a gem to our area and we expect the same to become of our new Barksdale location,” said McGrew.

Christ Fit Resale Thrift Store Barksdale Blvd. location will be open from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Saturday.