Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade this Saturday

Downtown Haughton is set to be extra festive this holiday season with the return of the 6 th Annual

Christmas In Haughton Festival and Parade. Saturday December 10, 2022. The festival will feature a holiday parade through downtown Haughton, with local businesses and community groups participating with decorated vehicles, floats and finishing with the star of the show, Santa Claus.



Even with the moderate fall-like temperatures, the sleigh bells will be jingling, Santa Claus with his jolly laugh, the atmosphere will still feel merry and bright to come enjoy the nostalgic small town holiday spirit. Start the day with soaking up the sights and sounds of the season at the parade beginning at 10 a.m. at First Baptist Church Haughton and then immediately followed by the fun-filled family festival at 12 p.m. INDOORS at Haughton Middle School.



The free festival will be filled with have lots to do, see, taste, buy and enjoy. There will be 35 vendors set up to offer you a large variety of Christmas gift ideas or maybe a little something for yourself. Who can forget the kids? The kid stations allow the kids to get into the holiday spirit by decorating their own sugar cookie, make letters to Santa, special ornaments for the tree, creative frames to go with their picture with Santa, as well as other entertaining games. No festival would be complete without showcasing the local talent? There will be an entertainment section for these special performances.

Special Thanks to our Christmas In Haughton sponsors for helping to make this event a special holiday event to look forward to each year.



Christmas In Haughton EVENT SPONSOR – Lisa Ditts Agency, LLC