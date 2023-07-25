CHRISTMAS IN ROSELAND TO CELEBRATE 40 YEARS

Christmas in Roseland is celebrating 40 years of lighting the American Rose Center and we want you to save the dates.



Every year the gardens are transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland featuring huge lighted displays, Christmas Cards to the

Community, nightly entertainment, photos with Santa, rides on the Roseland Express train and tons of fun for the whole family. Christmas in Roseland is the largest fundraiser for the American Rose Center.



Our 40th anniversary is a special occasion and we are planning many special events for that celebration! There will be a shopping market

Dec. 8-10, special discounts for many of our service-related personnel, special visitors and of course, fireworks! Watch our social media

and media partners for more information coming soon!



We are seeking performers to showcase their talent during Christmas in Roseland. Thirty-minute and one hour entertainment slots are

available to soloists, musical groups, choirs, dance groups, recitals, etc. Performers may sign up on our website, www.christmasinroseland.org or contact Kim Merritt at 318-938-5402 or kim@rose.org.



There are many opportunities for service organizations to help us with Christmas in Roseland. Volunteers may sign up on our website,

www.christmasinroseland.org or contact Neal Stapleton at 318-938-5402 or neal@rose.org.



WHEN: Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, November 24-December 17, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Last car admitted at 9:30

p.m. (Nov. 24/25/26; Dec. 1/2/3; Dec. 8/9/10; Dec. 15/16/17; Dec. 18/19/20/21/22/23). ENCORE NIGHTS will be every evening December 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23.



WHERE: The American Rose Center, just off I-20, Exit 5 • 8877 Jefferson Paige Road, Shreveport, LA 71119

HOLIDAY PARTIES are being booked now for any night Christmas in Roseland is open. Contact Brandy for pricing, brandy@rose.org,

318-532-5324 .



CORPORATE NIGHTS are being booked for any Monday through Thursday, 100 person minimum, $20 per person. Includes Santa

photos, train rides, food trucks, marshmallow roasting, etc.



VENDOR NIGHTS, Dec.8-10, vendors are being booked now. Anyone wanting to participate is encouraged to contact Brandy for pricing, brandy@rose.org, 318-532-5324 .



ADMISSION $10 per person, $30 for a Family Four Pack. Ages 2 and younger are free. You may purchase your tickets online at or www.

outhousetickets.com. You may also purchase tickets at the gate with cash or card.



GROUP RATES $125 per minibus (Up to 25 people); $250 per charter bus (26+ people); Please call Kim at 318-938-5402 to make a

group reservation.



PHOTOS WITH SANTA Santa is in the gardens every night from 6-9 p.m. Photos are $10 each.



ROSELAND EXPRESS TRAIN Roseland Express tickets are $5 per ride.



MARSHMALLOW STATION Purchase a ticket for $2 each and roast a jumbo marshmallow in our marshmallow roasting station. S’mores kits available again this year for $4 (marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate bar).



For more information please see our website: www.christmasinroseland.org or contact Kim Merritt, kim@rose.org or by phone at

318-938-5402.