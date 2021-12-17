Christmas Wish for Kentuckians

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington is asking for the public’s immediate help to make this Christmas a little brighter for the boys and girls in Kentucky who loss everything in last week’s tornado outbreak.



This is an urgent request for toy donations or gift cards for middle school students whose Christmas may not be as bright in the light of the devastating storms that passed through. Items like basketballs, footballs, pop-its, fidgets, micro blocks, sketch pads & art kits, word find, bracelet kits for girls, and board games to name a few will be greatly appreciated.



Time is of the essence because a team of drivers will be heading to Kentucky on Sunday morning with the gifts for the kids. Starting today until 4:30 p.m. and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. tomorrow, you can drop off your gifts at the Viking Drive Substation.



Sheriff Whittington thanks everyone for their willingness to help make a difference in the lives for those who loss so much, especially at this time of year.