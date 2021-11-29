Christopher Stage, MD, Joins WK Advanced Urology

Christopher Stage, MD, has joined WK Advanced Urology and the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. He is board certified by the American Board of Urology.



Dr. Stage earned his medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in Shreveport and followed that with residency in urology at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, and graduated from Ouachita Christian School in Monroe.



As a urologist, Dr. Stage deals with diseases of the urinary tract and voiding dysfunction. He focuses on men’s health, including but not limited to enlarged prostates, testosterone replacement, kidney stones and erectile dysfunction. He is adept at the most current surgical techniques for these conditions and more, including laparoscopic surgery for kidney disorders as well as other endoscopic and laser procedures. “The technology has really advanced over the years,” he says. “It’s impressive that we very rarely need to do any open surgeries for kidney stones. I like to be on the forefront.”



WK Advanced Urology, which includes Gerard Henry, MD, has two locations, WK Pierremont Health Center, 8001 Youree Drive in Shreveport, and WK Bossier Health Center, 2300 Hospital Drive in Bossier City. Dr. Stage will practice primarily at WK Pierremont.



Drs. Henry and Stage welcome new patients and most insurance plans.