CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center’s annual skin cancer screening affects 100+ lives

SHREVEPORT — During the CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center skin cancer screening event last month, physicians screened 138 patients and referred dozens for follow up visits or biopsies.

The 29th annual event was held in partnership with Dermatology & Skin Surgery in order to help fight the most common – and deadliest – cancer in the United States. During the event a total of 138 participants were screened. Of the 138 participants, 25 were recommended for biopsy and 45 were recommended for referral.

“Skin cancers found and removed early are almost always curable. However, it is crucial that each of us take an active role to prevent skin cancer by protecting our skin outdoors and avoiding unnecessary exposure to UV rays and the sun,” reassured Dr. Donald Posner, dermatologist at Dermatology and Skin Screening.

While you can’t eliminate all sun exposure, the best way to minimize the damage from the rays is to use generous use of sunscreens, protecting the skin from sun by wearing loose fitting clothing which covers the skin, and wearing wide brimmed hats. Even on overcast days one can be exposed to a tremendous amount of dangerous sunlight.

“Protecting yourself from harmful UV rays reduces not only the risk of skin cancer, but also sunburn, premature wrinkles and eye damage. But, if you think that you may be at risk, it is even more important that you visit a dermatologist and get screened.”

“An estimated 1-in-5 Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime, and early detection is crucial – it is no exaggeration to say that the annual CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center Skin Cancer Screening event saves lives,” said Dr. Scott Boniol, Medical Director, CHRISTUS Cancer Treatment Center.