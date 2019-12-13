CHRISTUS grant means free medical transport for Bossier seniors

Soon Bossier seniors will soon have free medical transportation.

At Tuesday’s Bossier City Council setting agenda meeting, Tamara Crane, executive director for the Bossier Council on Aging, told the council that beginning Jan. 1, the BCOA will be able to offer free medical transportation to seniors in Bossier Parish.

This is made possible by a grant from Christus Health. It will cover the cost of approximately six months of transportation.

“Clients normally have to pay a fee for medical transportation if they are not on Medicaid. This grant will help seniors have a little extra money back in their pocket for expenses like food, medicine, personal care, etc.,” Crane said.

Clients must be 60-years-old or older, have a current assessment, and not be on Medicaid.

Clients must call 741-8303 to book a appointment and verify their assessment is current.