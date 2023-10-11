CHRISTUS Health To Open New Expanded Cancer Center Oct. 30

CHRISTUS Health is expanding to give more patients access to

high-quality care in Bossier through a new, expanded location of the CHRISTUS Cancer Center.

Providing the only cancer care in Bossier City, the new clinic at 2541 Viking Drive in Bossier

City is next door to the CHRISTUS Bossier Emergency Hospital and will welcome patients for

oncology and hematology clinic visits, chemotherapy, and infusion therapy services beginning

Oct. 30.



“This new location doubles our capacity in providing first-class cancer care to the patients in

Bossier Parish and beyond,” said Jennifer Varnadore, administrator of oncology. “As the only

provider of cancer care in Bossier, this expansion allows our providers to see more patients,

cutting down wait times for appointments and therapy.”



In addition to Bossier, a team of five medical oncologists and one radiation oncologist care for

patients and their families at cancer clinics located at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center in

Shreveport and CHRISTUS Coushatta Health Care Center in Coushatta.



CHRISTUS also partners with Natchitoches Regional Medical Center to bring oncology

expertise and physician resources to their Cancer Center in Red River parish.



“There is no need to travel out of town for cancer care,” said CHRISTUS Oncology Medical

Director Dr. Scott Boniol. “We are very proud to be an accredited cancer center by the

Commission on Cancer through the American College of Surgeons for over 30 years, which is a stamp of approval letting our community know CHRISTUS brings comprehensive, high-quality care.”



The network of CHRISTUS Cancer Centers offers complete oncology and hematology services,

radiation therapy, clinical trials, and cancer support groups which are open to any patient in the

community, not just those under care at CHRISTUS.



For more information, patients may visit our website at www.christushealth.org or call

318.848.2970.