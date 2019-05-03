CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners – Shreveport Bossier expands access to family medicine

Experts say maintaining an active relationship with your primary care provider is one of the best things you can do for your health, and CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners – Shreveport-Bossier is adding Audrey Rose Lewkowitz, PA-C to expand access to the high-quality care Shreveport-Bossier residents need.

“We recognize patients want to feel like their time and their health are our priority. At CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners, patient care is managed with both medical expertise and a focus on convenient access,” said Lisa Britt, Vice President, Physician Practice Operations, CHRISTUS Physician Group. “We are excited for Audrey to join the team and feel she will be a tremendous help in our journey toward those goals. She understands the demands of our patients and has the talent and mindset to meet them.”

Audrey Lewkowitz was born and raised in Northern California where she earned her bachelor’s degrees in Chemistry and Biological Sciences at Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and California State University Sacramento, respectively. Relocating to the Shreveport-Bossier area in 2012, she earned her Master of Science degree in Biological Sciences at LSU Shreveport prior to graduating from LSU Health Science Center Shreveport in 2017 with a Master of Physician Assistant Studies. She has since worked in Internal and Family Medicine where she enjoys treating acute illnesses, chronic conditions related to cardiovascular disease, and providing preventative care to patients of all ages.

CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners – Shreveport-Bossier is expanding their care team based on the wonderful reception to its new model for health care in the area. It combines Family Medicine and Pediatrics to offer a true partnership in caring for the whole family.

“This type of model is still new to our area, and I’m thrilled to be a part of the team that is building on this success and providing care our patients really value,” Audrey said.

Audrey will offer adult patients annual wellness exams, preoperative clearance, treatment of acute and chronic conditions, physical exams, prescription refills and offer a focus on women’s health.

“As a primary care provider, the most rewarding aspect of the relationships I build with my patients is creating an open and inviting environment for them to confide all their health and medical concerns,” said Audrey. “My goal with each patient is to build a strong rapport and earn their trust so I can provide the best quality of care to each patient I see. I look forward to building many of those relationships in this community in the years to come.”

CHRISTUS Primary Care Partners – Shreveport-Bossier is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday and is located at 9220 Ellerbe Road, Ste. 700, Shreveport.