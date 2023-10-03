CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System Earns National Recognition for Cardiac Care

The American College of Cardiology (ACC) has recognized CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System for its demonstrated commitment to comprehensive, high-quality cardiovascular care, awarding a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence and NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Silver Performance Award.



Hospitals and health systems that have earned an ACC HeartCARE Center designation have met

a set of criteria, including participating in at least two ACC Accreditation Services programs,

NCDR registries and targeted quality improvement campaigns designed to help hospitals and

institutions close gaps in guideline-based care.



CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center is one of 82 hospitals nationwide to be recognized by the

ACC with the Chest Pain – MI Registry Silver Performance Achievement Award for

commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients.



“We are constantly striving to improve all aspects of care, from diagnosis, surgical and non-

surgical treatments through rehab and all other components of care we provide to our patients,”

said Britni Powell, cardiovascular program manager at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier.



“Earning this distinction from the American College of Cardiology is a direct reflection on the

commitment of everyone in our health system to providing the very best cardiac care.”



Hospitals receiving the HeartCARE Center designation from the ACC have demonstrated their

commitment to consistent, high-quality cardiovascular care through comprehensive process improvement, disease and procedure-specific accreditation, professional excellence, and

community engagement.



“CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier has demonstrated its commitment to providing their

community with excellent heart care,” said Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, chair of the ACC

Accreditation Management Board. “ACC Accreditation Services is proud to award CHRISTUS

Shreveport-Bossier with the HeartCARE Center Designation.”



The ACC offers U.S. and international hospitals like CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier access to a

comprehensive suite of cardiac accreditation services designed to optimize patient outcomes and

improve hospital financial performance. These services are focused on all aspects of cardiac

care.