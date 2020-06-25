Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System hosts prayer rally for racial justice

Shreveport, Louisiana, June 24, 2020 – Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health System hosted a Prayer Rally for Racial Justice today to recognize the pain of racial injustice and pray for a truly loving world. Associates and Medical Staff gathered for the special event that was created by an internal group as an opportunity to stand in solidarity with coworkers, neighbors and family who face racial injustice every day.



“The violation of human dignity that is happening to our black community must be condemned, and we must work together to bring lasting change here in our city, state and in the nation,” said Steen Trawick, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Chief Medical Officer, CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System. “As a Christian, above all else, I believe we are asked to love one another as Christ loves us, and I feel very blessed to work for an organization that embraces Jesus’ healing ministry as our own CHRISTUS mission.”



Leaders from across the health system, the Mission Integration team and the Mission Council have come together to schedule this event and several others as part of an initiative to engage in meaningful dialogue about our workplaces and our roles as health care providers safeguarding the dignity of the communities we serve. On June 19, CHRISTUS facilities across the country offered education in celebration of Juneteenth. Following Wednesday’s event, there are a number of listening sessions scheduled for Associates and Dr. Trawick based on the topic of Racial Justice in the Workplace. A virtual prayer service is scheduled for later in the week.



“Let me be clear: CHRISTUS Health and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System condemn racism and acts of violence, and will work to bring positive change when we find acts of injustice or structural inequality,” said Dr. Trawick. “What that means for me is that, no matter what, this place we call our work home – CHRISTUS Health – will be a safe haven, an ultimate example of love, where the dignity of all within these walls is honored, preserved and advocated for.”